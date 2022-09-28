Laboratorio dell'immaginario politico al FISSSUF di UniPg la quarta edizione del convegno internazionale

Promuovere un mondo più sostenibile, pacifico e giusto: è questo l'obiettivo del convegno internazionale al Fissuf (Dipartimento di Filosofia, scienze sociali, umane e della formazione dell'università degli Studi di Perugia), in programma dal 30 settembre al 2 ottobre. Si tratta della quarta edizione del laboratorio dell'immaginario politico ("Political Imagination Laboratory”) , con la partecipazione di studiosi delle scienze sociali, attivisti e filmmaker provenienti da tutta l'Europa.

Sul tema "Utopias of Sustainibility - The Sustainibility of Utopias" – iniziativa promossa dall’Ateneo perugino e dall’Università di Innsbruck - si alterneranno comunicazioni e presentazioni di documentari e video.

“Vengono interrogate le trasformazioni dell'immaginario politico contemporaneo e le prospettive per promuovere un mondo più sostenibile, pacifico e giusto. Negli anni, l'evento è venuto a caratterizzarsi come un laboratorio aperto in un'atmosfera particolarmente accogliente piuttosto che un convegno standard”, sottolinea il Prof. Alexander Koensler (Università degli Studi di Perugia) che, insieme al Prof. Marion Naeser-Lather (Università di Innsbruck), coordina il comitato scientifico del convegno internazionale.

Programma

30 Settembre

Palazzo Stocchi, Antropologia, Dipartimento di Filosofia, Scienze Sociali, Umane e della Formazione

Piazza Morlacchi 30

14.00

WELCOME COFFEE

14.30 INTRODUCTION AND INSTITUTIONAL GREETINGS

Introduction: Alexander Koensler, University of Perugia& Marion Naeser-Lather, University of Innsbruck

15.10 OPENING PRESENTATIONS

CristhianCaje Rodríguez, Free University of Amsterdam, “The utopia of recycling” [documentary presentation]

Tim Weldon, Rutgers University & Sarah Ruth Sippel, University of Leipzig, “Where the ‘neo-

rural’ meets the traditional ‘rural’: Utopian dream, conflicting values, or tangible solution?”

Umberto Cao, University of Marseilles, “Mayan cosmovisiones‘showing the way’ to

contemporary activisms. The case of a civil resistance organization from Chiapas, Mexico”

Discussant:Marion Naeser-Lather, University of Innsbruck

17.00-17.30

COFFEE BREAK

17.30-19.00

SESSION A

Christine Hämmerling, University of Zurich, “A sustainable place of work? Voluntary activism in NGOs”

Konstantina Bousmpoura, University of Athens& Paula Serafini, Queen MaryUniversity of

London, “’The Future is female’: affect, aesthetics, and the sustainability of feminism as utopia”

Discussant: Marion Naeser-Lather, University of Innsbruck

19:00- 20:30 WORKSHOP BUFFET(for speakers)

21.00

CinematografoComunale Sant'Angelo,

Via Lucida 6 [side-street of Corso Garibaldi, ca. 10 minutes walk]

FILM SCREENING AND DEBATE

Cahal McLaughlin, Queen’s University Belfast&Siobhán Wills, Ulster University,“It Marked My

Life a Lot” [Documentary, 40min] Discussant: Massimiliano Minelli, University of Perugia

1 Ottobre

Palazzo Stocchi, Dipartimento di Filosofia, Scienze Sociali, Umane e della Formazione,

Piazza Morlacchi 30

09.30-11.15

SESSION B

ClateKorsant, City University of New York, Matteo Saltalippi, Lancaster University, Claudia

Giannetto, freelance, “Lifting the Green Screen” [documentary presentation]

Carlos Fonseca Da Silva, University of Côte d'Azur, “La Ferme du Collet: filmic observations of

a French écolieu” [documentary presentation]

Discussant: Cahal McLaughlin

11.15 – 11.45

COFFEE BREAK

11.45 – 13.45

SESSION C

Claudia Marina Lanzidei, University of Bologna, “Aquí no se bota (casi) nada”

Claudia Terragni, Univeristy of Venice, “Queer multispecies entanglements in Paduan social movements”

Annika Benz, University of Koeln, “We just don’t have a sufficient way of relating to the Earth

here“: On spirituality and activism among German activists of the grassroots movement Extinction Rebellion”

Discussant: Paula Serafini

13:45 – 15:00

LUNCH BREAK (on your own choice)

15.00 – 17.00

SESSION D

Nikolaus Heinzer, University of Zurich, “What does a ‘good’ river look like? Sustainability as an ecological and social value. The case of river restoration activism”

Madeleine Sallustio, CNRS (Sciences Po Paris), “The paradoxical temporalities of neo-peasant community projects. For an anthropology of incoherence”

Cristina de Benito Morán, Autónoma University of Madrid, “Eating, farming and fighting.

Political, ecological and rural imaginaries in agroecology cooperatives in Spain”

Discussant: Filippo Zerilli

17.00 – 17.30

COFFEE BREAK

17.30 – 19.00

SESSION E

Piotr Goldstein, Centre for East European and International Studies, Berlin, “Spó?dzielnia /

Cooperative” [documentary presentation]

Céline Eschenbrenner, Tulane University, “Crisis and the ethics of inaction”

Discussant: Konstantina Bousmpoura

19:00 - 20:30

WORKSHOP BUFFET(for speakers)

21.00

Cinematografo Comunale Sant'Angelo,

Via Lucida 6 [side-street of Corso Garibaldi]

FILM SCREENING AND DEBATE

Michele Lancione, University of Turin, “It started raining. Fighting for the right to housing in Bucharest” [Documentary, ca. 45 min.]

Discussant: Filippo Zerilli, University of Cagliari

2 ottobre

Dipartimento di Filosofia, Scienze Sociali, Umane e della Formazione,

Palazzo Stocchi, Piazza Morlacchi30

09.00-11.00

SESSION F

Sophia Hoffinger, University of Edinburgh, “’No White German Feelings Were Hurt in the

Making of this Sign’: Imagining a Free Palestine from Germany”

Selma Banich&Hameršak, Marijana, University of Zagreb, “Commemorating the deceased along

the Balkan migratory trail: The Passage between textile, needle and activism”

Judy Thorne, University of Manchester, “Ecological commons in Greece”

Discussant: Piotr Goldstein

11.00 – 11.30

COFFEE BREAK

11.30 – 13.00

THEMATICAL WORKING GROUPS

The working groups are reserved to the participants of the laboratory and

invite to reflect in-depth on key issues emerged during the laboratory.

Facilitator: Christine Hämmerling, University of Zurich

13.00-14.00

FINAL WORKSHOP ASSEMBLY AND CLOSING ROUNDTABLE

Facilitator: Alexander Koensler, Marion Naeser-Lather

Closing comment