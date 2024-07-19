Umbria Jazz 2024, il programma del 19 luglio

Inizia il lungo weekend finale di Umbria Jazz 2024. Questa sera, all'arena Santa Giuliana, l'anima cubana del festival con Roberto Fonseca "La Gran Diversión" e Chucho Valdés: Irakere 50. Feel Fly si occuperà dell'after show.

Gli altri appuntamenti

TEATRO MORLACCHI

ore 17 Charles Lloyd Sky Quartet feat. Jason Moran, Larry Grenadier, Eric Harland

SALA PODIANI

Giovanni Guidi (ore 12), Francesco Bearzatti - Paolo Birro "Play Billy Strayhorn" (ore 15.30)

GIARDINI CARDUCCI

ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Accordi Disaccordi, Berklee at Umbria Jazz Clinics Award Group, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Cha Wa, Cha Wa

PIAZZA IV NOVEMBRE

ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Tribunal Mist Jazz Band, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Funk Off on stage special guest Nadyne Rush

TERRAZZA MERCATO COPERTO

alle 19.30 e alle 22: Sticky Bones

PRIORI SECRET GARDEN

ore 18.30: Lorenzo Hengeller

RISTORANTE LA TAVERNA

ore 13: Ray Gelato & Friends

BOTTEGA DEL VINO

ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi

SECRET BISTROT

ore 23.50: The Resident Band