Umbria Jazz 2024, il programma del 19 luglio
Serata dall'anima cubana al Santa Giuliana
Inizia il lungo weekend finale di Umbria Jazz 2024. Questa sera, all'arena Santa Giuliana, l'anima cubana del festival con Roberto Fonseca "La Gran Diversión" e Chucho Valdés: Irakere 50. Feel Fly si occuperà dell'after show.
Gli altri appuntamenti
TEATRO MORLACCHI
ore 17 Charles Lloyd Sky Quartet feat. Jason Moran, Larry Grenadier, Eric Harland
SALA PODIANI
Giovanni Guidi (ore 12), Francesco Bearzatti - Paolo Birro "Play Billy Strayhorn" (ore 15.30)
GIARDINI CARDUCCI
ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Accordi Disaccordi, Berklee at Umbria Jazz Clinics Award Group, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Cha Wa, Cha Wa
PIAZZA IV NOVEMBRE
ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Tribunal Mist Jazz Band, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Funk Off on stage special guest Nadyne Rush
TERRAZZA MERCATO COPERTO
alle 19.30 e alle 22: Sticky Bones
PRIORI SECRET GARDEN
ore 18.30: Lorenzo Hengeller
RISTORANTE LA TAVERNA
ore 13: Ray Gelato & Friends
BOTTEGA DEL VINO
ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi
SECRET BISTROT
ore 23.50: The Resident Band