Venerdì, 19 Luglio 2024
meteo Sereno con foschia
Accedi
Eventi

Umbria Jazz 2024, il programma del 19 luglio

Serata dall'anima cubana al Santa Giuliana

Redazione
Redazione 19 luglio 2024 09:09

Inizia il lungo weekend finale di Umbria Jazz 2024. Questa sera, all'arena Santa Giuliana, l'anima cubana del festival con Roberto Fonseca "La Gran Diversión" e Chucho Valdés: Irakere 50. Feel Fly si occuperà dell'after show.

Umbria Jazz 2024, i Lovesick ai giardini Carducci

lovesick 2
lovesick 3
lovesick 4
lovesick 5
lovesick
lovisick 5

Gli altri appuntamenti

TEATRO MORLACCHI
ore 17 Charles Lloyd Sky Quartet feat. Jason Moran, Larry Grenadier, Eric Harland 

SALA PODIANI 
Giovanni Guidi (ore 12), Francesco Bearzatti - Paolo Birro "Play Billy Strayhorn" (ore 15.30)

GIARDINI CARDUCCI
ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Accordi Disaccordi, Berklee at Umbria Jazz Clinics Award Group, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Cha Wa, Cha Wa

PIAZZA IV NOVEMBRE
ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Tribunal Mist Jazz Band, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Funk Off on stage special guest Nadyne Rush

TERRAZZA MERCATO COPERTO
alle 19.30 e alle 22: Sticky Bones

PRIORI SECRET GARDEN
ore 18.30: Lorenzo Hengeller

RISTORANTE LA TAVERNA
ore 13: Ray Gelato & Friends

BOTTEGA DEL VINO
ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi

SECRET BISTROT
ore 23.50: The Resident Band

© Riproduzione riservata

Redazione
Redazione 19 luglio 2024 09:09
Si parla di

In Evidenza

Potrebbe interessarti

Umbria Jazz 2024, il programma del 19 luglio
PerugiaToday è in caricamento