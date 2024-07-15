Umbria Jazz 2024, il programma del 15 luglio

Inizia la nuova settimana di Umbria Jazz 2024. Questi gli appuntamenti in programma

ARENA SANTA GIULIANA

Gil Evans Remembered e Potter / Mehldau / Patitucci / Blake

ARENA SANTA GIULIANA AFTER SHOW

Simone Faraone

SALA PODIANI

Vincent Peirani (ore 12), Vincent Peirani & Émile Parisien "Abrazo" (15.30)

TEATRO MORLACCHI

Danilo Rea

GIARDINI CARDUCCI

ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Lovesick, Showcase Finalisti Conad Jazz Contest, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Lovesick, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Cha Wa

PIAZZA IV NOVEMBRE

ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: John Hersey Jazz Band, Cha Wa, Sammy Miller and the Congregation

TERRAZZA MERCATO COPERTO

alle 19.30 e alle 22: Sticky Bones

BOTTEGA DEL VINO

ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi

PRIORI SECRET GARDEN

ore 18.30: Lorenzo Hengeller

SECRET BISTROT

Tutti i giorni, ore 23.50: The Resident Band