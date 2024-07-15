Umbria Jazz 2024, il programma del 15 luglio
All'Arena è il tempo dei grandi "maestri": tutti gli appuntamenti previsti per la giornata
Inizia la nuova settimana di Umbria Jazz 2024. Questi gli appuntamenti in programma
ARENA SANTA GIULIANA
Gil Evans Remembered e Potter / Mehldau / Patitucci / Blake
ARENA SANTA GIULIANA AFTER SHOW
Simone Faraone
SALA PODIANI
Vincent Peirani (ore 12), Vincent Peirani & Émile Parisien "Abrazo" (15.30)
TEATRO MORLACCHI
Danilo Rea
GIARDINI CARDUCCI
ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Lovesick, Showcase Finalisti Conad Jazz Contest, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Lovesick, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Cha Wa
PIAZZA IV NOVEMBRE
ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: John Hersey Jazz Band, Cha Wa, Sammy Miller and the Congregation
TERRAZZA MERCATO COPERTO
alle 19.30 e alle 22: Sticky Bones
BOTTEGA DEL VINO
ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi
PRIORI SECRET GARDEN
ore 18.30: Lorenzo Hengeller
SECRET BISTROT
Tutti i giorni, ore 23.50: The Resident Band