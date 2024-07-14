Umbria Jazz 2024, il programma di domenica 14 luglio

Dopo la grande notte di Lenny Kravitz prosegue la programmazione di Umbria Jazz 2024.

ARENA SANTA GIULIANA

Per questa sera, doppio appuntamento sul mainstage dell'Arena Santa Giuliana con Raye e Cha Wa. Aftershow con Franco B

TEATRO MORLACCHI

Al teatro Morlacchi Kurt Rosenwinkel's The Next Step

GALLERIA NAZIONALE - SALA PODIANI

Alle 12 Franco D'Andrea , Micah Thomas Trio per il concerto delle 15.30.

CENTRO STORICO

Immancabile il doppio appuntamento con i Funk Off alle 11.30 e alle 18

PIAZZA IV NOVEMBRE

Alle 9, 21.30, 23.30: Utrechtse Studenten Bigband, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Ray Gelato & The Giants

GIARDINI CARDUCCI

Alle 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Lovesick, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues

TERRAZZA DEL MERCATO COPERTO

Tutti i giorni, alle 19.30 e alle 22: Sticky Bones

PRIORI SECRET GARDEN

ore 18.30: Lorenzo Hengeller

RISTORANTE LA TAVERA

ore 13: Ray Gelato & Friends



SECRET BISTROT

Tutti i giorni, ore 23.50: The Resident Band