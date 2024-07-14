Umbria Jazz 2024, il programma di domenica 14 luglio
Dopo il pienone con Kravitz, al Santa Giuliana c'è Raye
Dopo la grande notte di Lenny Kravitz prosegue la programmazione di Umbria Jazz 2024.
ARENA SANTA GIULIANA
Per questa sera, doppio appuntamento sul mainstage dell'Arena Santa Giuliana con Raye e Cha Wa. Aftershow con Franco B
TEATRO MORLACCHI
Al teatro Morlacchi Kurt Rosenwinkel's The Next Step
GALLERIA NAZIONALE - SALA PODIANI
Alle 12 Franco D'Andrea , Micah Thomas Trio per il concerto delle 15.30.
CENTRO STORICO
Immancabile il doppio appuntamento con i Funk Off alle 11.30 e alle 18
PIAZZA IV NOVEMBRE
Alle 9, 21.30, 23.30: Utrechtse Studenten Bigband, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Ray Gelato & The Giants
GIARDINI CARDUCCI
Alle 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Lovesick, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues
TERRAZZA DEL MERCATO COPERTO
Tutti i giorni, alle 19.30 e alle 22: Sticky Bones
PRIORI SECRET GARDEN
ore 18.30: Lorenzo Hengeller
RISTORANTE LA TAVERA
ore 13: Ray Gelato & Friends
SECRET BISTROT
Tutti i giorni, ore 23.50: The Resident Band