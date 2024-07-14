Domenica, 14 Luglio 2024
Umbria Jazz 2024, il programma di domenica 14 luglio

Dopo il pienone con Kravitz, al Santa Giuliana c'è Raye

Redazione 14 luglio 2024 11:13

Dopo la grande notte di Lenny Kravitz prosegue la programmazione di Umbria Jazz 2024.

ARENA SANTA GIULIANA

Per questa sera, doppio appuntamento sul mainstage dell'Arena Santa Giuliana con Raye e Cha Wa. Aftershow con Franco B 

TEATRO MORLACCHI

Al teatro Morlacchi Kurt Rosenwinkel's The Next Step

GALLERIA NAZIONALE - SALA PODIANI

Alle 12 Franco D'Andrea , Micah Thomas Trio per il concerto delle 15.30. 

CENTRO STORICO

Immancabile il doppio appuntamento con i Funk Off alle 11.30 e alle 18

PIAZZA IV NOVEMBRE

Alle 9, 21.30, 23.30: Utrechtse Studenten Bigband, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Ray Gelato & The Giants

GIARDINI CARDUCCI

Alle 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Lovesick, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues

TERRAZZA DEL MERCATO COPERTO
Tutti i giorni, alle 19.30 e alle 22: Sticky Bones

PRIORI SECRET GARDEN
ore 18.30: Lorenzo Hengeller

RISTORANTE LA TAVERA
ore 13: Ray Gelato & Friends
 

SECRET BISTROT

Tutti i giorni, ore 23.50: The Resident Band

