Umbria Jazz 2024, il programma di sabato 13 luglio

È il grande giorno di Lenny Kravitz. Questa sera. un'arena stracolma, accoglierà la rockstar americana per uno dei concerti di punta di questa edizione di Umbria Jazz. Festival dove la formula che mixa insieme grandi nomi pop a grandi del jazz continua a riscuotere successo.

IL PROGRAMMA

CENTRO STORICO

Ore 11.30 e 18: Funk Off

TEATRO MORLACCHI

Alle 17, Kenny Barron Trio, alle 21.30 Paolo Fresu Devil Quartet

GALLERIA NAZIONALE DELL'UMBRIA - SALA PODIANI

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo "El Arte del Bolero" (13 luglio, ore 12.30 e 15.30)

PIAZZA IV NOVEMBRE

ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: University of Montana Jazz Band, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues

GIARDINI CARDUCCI

ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, ammy Miller and the Congregation, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues

TERRAZZA MERCATO COPERTO

Tutti i giorni, alle 19.30 e alle 22: Sticky Bones

PRIORI SECRET GARDEN

13 luglio, ore 18.30: Accordi Disaccordi

RISTORANTE LA TAVERA

ore 13: Ray Gelato & Friends

SECRET BISTROT

Tutti i giorni, ore 23.50: The Resident Band