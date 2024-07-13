Umbria Jazz 2024, il programma di sabato 13 luglio
È il giorno di Lenny Kravitz. Al Morlacchi c'è Fresu: tutti gli appuntamenti della giornata
È il grande giorno di Lenny Kravitz. Questa sera. un'arena stracolma, accoglierà la rockstar americana per uno dei concerti di punta di questa edizione di Umbria Jazz. Festival dove la formula che mixa insieme grandi nomi pop a grandi del jazz continua a riscuotere successo.
IL PROGRAMMA
CENTRO STORICO
Ore 11.30 e 18: Funk Off
TEATRO MORLACCHI
Alle 17, Kenny Barron Trio, alle 21.30 Paolo Fresu Devil Quartet
GALLERIA NAZIONALE DELL'UMBRIA - SALA PODIANI
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo "El Arte del Bolero" (13 luglio, ore 12.30 e 15.30)
PIAZZA IV NOVEMBRE
ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: University of Montana Jazz Band, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues
GIARDINI CARDUCCI
ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, ammy Miller and the Congregation, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues
TERRAZZA MERCATO COPERTO
Tutti i giorni, alle 19.30 e alle 22: Sticky Bones
PRIORI SECRET GARDEN
13 luglio, ore 18.30: Accordi Disaccordi
RISTORANTE LA TAVERA
ore 13: Ray Gelato & Friends
SECRET BISTROT
Tutti i giorni, ore 23.50: The Resident Band