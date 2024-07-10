Umbria Jazz 2024: i palchi e i concerti gratuiti
Ad inaugurare la grande festa in musica i Funk Off
La tradizione è tradizione. Ad aprire le "danze" gli immancabili Funk Off. Veenrdì 12, sfileranno alle 18.30. Poi tutti i giorni, fino alla fine di Umbria Jazz, doppio appuntamento alle 11.30 e alle 18. Poi musica per tutti, senza bisogno di biglietto, nelle location altrettnto tradizionali, di piazza IV Novembre e dei giaridni Carducci. E la novità della Terrazza Swing del Mercato Coperto. Quindi gli eventi alla Bottega del Vino, al ristorante La Taverna, al Priori Secret Garden, al Secret Bistrot e alla Sala dei Notari.
PIAZZA IV NOVEMBRE
12 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Utah State University Jazz Band, hornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Ray Gelato & The Giants
13 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: University of Montana Jazz Band, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues
14 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Utrechtse Studenten Bigband, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Ray Gelato & The Giants
15 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: John Hersey Jazz Band, Cha Wa, Sammy Miller and the Congregation
16 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: University of Delaware Jazz Band, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Ray Gelato & The Giants
17 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Jazz School Studio Band, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's
18 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Kansas University Jazz Band, Cha Wa, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues
19 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Antares Flare, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Funk Off on stage
20 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Tribunal Mist Jazz Band, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Funk Off on stage special guest Nadyne Rush
21 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Berklee / UJ Clinics Award Group, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Ray Gelato & The Giants
GIARDINI CARDUCCI
12 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Lorenzo Hengeller, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Cha Wa, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Cha Wa, Sammy Miller and the Congregation
13 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, ammy Miller and the Congregation, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues
14 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Lovesick, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues
15 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Lovesick, Showcase Finalisti Conad Jazz Contest, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Lovesick, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Cha Wa
16 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Accordi Disaccordi, Showcase Finalisti Conad Jazz Contest, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Cha Wa, Lovesick, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues
17 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Accordi Disaccordi, Showcase Finalisti Conad Jazz Contest, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Cha Wa, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Ray Gelato & The Giants
18 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Lovesick, Berklee Faculty Band, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Sammy Miller and the Congregation
19 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, erklee at Umbria Jazz Clinics Award Group, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Cha Wa, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Ray Gelato & The Giants
20 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Accordi Disaccordi, Berklee at Umbria Jazz Clinics Award Group, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Cha Wa, Cha Wa
21 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23: Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Cha Wa, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's
TERRAZZA MERCATO COPERTO
Tutti i giorni, alle 19.30 e alle 22: Sticky Bones
BOTTEGA DEL VINO
12 luglio, ore 13, 19: Accordi Disaccordi, Lorenzo Hengeller
13 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller
14 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi
15 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi
16 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller
17 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi
18 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi
19 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi
20 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi
21 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi
PRIORI SECRET GARDEN
12 luglio, ore 18.30: Lovesick
13 luglio, ore 18.30: Accordi Disaccordi
14, 15 luglio, ore 18.30: Lorenzo Hengeller
16 luglio, ore 18.30: Accordi Disaccordi
17, 18, 19, 20, 21 luglio, ore 18.30: Lorenzo Hengeller
RISTORANTE LA TAVERA
13, 14, 20, 21 luglio, ore 13: Ray Gelato & Friends
SECRET BISTROT
Tutti i giorni, ore 23.50: The Resident Band
SALA DEI NOTARI
18 luglio, ore 10: Blindfold Test di Ashley Kahn a Fabrizio Bosso
CONSERVATORIO "MORLACCHI"
15, 16, 17, ore 16.30: Jazz@Conservatorio