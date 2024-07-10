Umbria Jazz 2024: i palchi e i concerti gratuiti

La tradizione è tradizione. Ad aprire le "danze" gli immancabili Funk Off. Veenrdì 12, sfileranno alle 18.30. Poi tutti i giorni, fino alla fine di Umbria Jazz, doppio appuntamento alle 11.30 e alle 18. Poi musica per tutti, senza bisogno di biglietto, nelle location altrettnto tradizionali, di piazza IV Novembre e dei giaridni Carducci. E la novità della Terrazza Swing del Mercato Coperto. Quindi gli eventi alla Bottega del Vino, al ristorante La Taverna, al Priori Secret Garden, al Secret Bistrot e alla Sala dei Notari.

PIAZZA IV NOVEMBRE

12 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Utah State University Jazz Band, hornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Ray Gelato & The Giants

13 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: University of Montana Jazz Band, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues

14 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Utrechtse Studenten Bigband, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Ray Gelato & The Giants

15 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: John Hersey Jazz Band, Cha Wa, Sammy Miller and the Congregation

16 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: University of Delaware Jazz Band, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Ray Gelato & The Giants

17 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Jazz School Studio Band, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's

18 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Kansas University Jazz Band, Cha Wa, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues

19 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Antares Flare, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Funk Off on stage

20 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Tribunal Mist Jazz Band, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Funk Off on stage special guest Nadyne Rush

21 luglio, ore 19, 21.30, 23.30: Berklee / UJ Clinics Award Group, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Ray Gelato & The Giants

GIARDINI CARDUCCI

12 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Lorenzo Hengeller, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Cha Wa, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Cha Wa, Sammy Miller and the Congregation

13 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, ammy Miller and the Congregation, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues

14 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Lovesick, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues

15 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Lovesick, Showcase Finalisti Conad Jazz Contest, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Lovesick, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Cha Wa

16 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Accordi Disaccordi, Showcase Finalisti Conad Jazz Contest, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Cha Wa, Lovesick, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues

17 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Accordi Disaccordi, Showcase Finalisti Conad Jazz Contest, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Cha Wa, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Ray Gelato & The Giants

18 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Lovesick, Berklee Faculty Band, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Sammy Miller and the Congregation

19 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, erklee at Umbria Jazz Clinics Award Group, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Cha Wa, Ray Gelato & The Giants, Ray Gelato & The Giants

20 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23, 0.30: Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Accordi Disaccordi, Berklee at Umbria Jazz Clinics Award Group, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Cha Wa, Cha Wa

21 luglio, ore 13, 14.30, 17, 18.30, 20, 21.30, 23: Accordi Disaccordi, Lovesick, Nico Gori Young Lions Quartet, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's, Cha Wa, Thornetta Davis Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88's



TERRAZZA MERCATO COPERTO

Tutti i giorni, alle 19.30 e alle 22: Sticky Bones

BOTTEGA DEL VINO

12 luglio, ore 13, 19: Accordi Disaccordi, Lorenzo Hengeller

13 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller

14 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi

15 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi

16 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller

17 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi

18 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi

19 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi

20 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi

21 luglio, ore 13, 19: Lorenzo Hengeller, Accordi DIsaccordi



PRIORI SECRET GARDEN

12 luglio, ore 18.30: Lovesick

13 luglio, ore 18.30: Accordi Disaccordi

14, 15 luglio, ore 18.30: Lorenzo Hengeller

16 luglio, ore 18.30: Accordi Disaccordi

17, 18, 19, 20, 21 luglio, ore 18.30: Lorenzo Hengeller



RISTORANTE LA TAVERA

13, 14, 20, 21 luglio, ore 13: Ray Gelato & Friends



SECRET BISTROT

Tutti i giorni, ore 23.50: The Resident Band



SALA DEI NOTARI

18 luglio, ore 10: Blindfold Test di Ashley Kahn a Fabrizio Bosso

CONSERVATORIO "MORLACCHI"

15, 16, 17, ore 16.30: Jazz@Conservatorio

​