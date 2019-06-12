The American Hallelujah Orchestra a Castiglione del Lago

The American Hallelujah Orchestra

in Castiglione del Lago

Monday 17 June

and Tuesday 18 June in Città della Pieve





American Spirituals and Italian sacred and folk music in two concerts, directed by the famous music educator, author and composer Bruce Pearson.





17 June at 21.00 - Castiglione del Lago – Concert hall at the Trasimeno Music School - Sala F. Marchesini - Via B. Buozzi on

18 June at 21.00 Città della Pieve - Piazza del Plebiscito.