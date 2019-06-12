The American Hallelujah Orchestra a Castiglione del Lago

-
Dove
- Sala F. Marchesini - Via B. Buozzi
- Via Asilo
- Castiglione del Lago
-
Quando
- Dal 17/06/2019 al 17/06/2019
- 21.00
-
Prezzo
- Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
The American Hallelujah Orchestra
in Castiglione del Lago
Monday 17 June
and Tuesday 18 June in Città della Pieve
American Spirituals and Italian sacred and folk music in two concerts, directed by the famous music educator, author and composer Bruce Pearson.
17 June at 21.00 - Castiglione del Lago – Concert hall at the Trasimeno Music School - Sala F. Marchesini - Via B. Buozzi on
18 June at 21.00 Città della Pieve - Piazza del Plebiscito.
