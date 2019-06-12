Sezioni

Segnalazioni

Sezioni
Eventi /

The American Hallelujah Orchestra a Castiglione del Lago

Julia Fleming

The American Hallelujah Orchestra
in Castiglione del Lago
Monday 17 June
and Tuesday 18 June in Città della Pieve


American Spirituals and Italian sacred and folk music in two concerts, directed by the famous music educator, author and composer Bruce Pearson.


17 June at 21.00 - Castiglione del Lago – Concert hall at the Trasimeno Music School - Sala F. Marchesini - Via B. Buozzi on
18 June at 21.00 Città della Pieve - Piazza del Plebiscito.

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

A proposito di , potrebbe interessarti

I più visti

  • Moon in June, all'isola Maggiore la musica è ancora protagonista: tutti gli appuntamenti

    • dal 21 al 23 giugno 2019
    • Isola Maggiore

  • Bastia Umbra, a Giugno ritorna Chroma Festival

    • Gratis
    • dal 7 al 10 giugno 2019
    • Area Verde di Borgo 1 Maggio

  • A San Fortunato della Collina torna la Sagra del Piccione in Carrozza

    • dal 24 maggio 2019 al 6 maggio 2020
    • San Fortunato della Collina

  • Vittorio Sgarbi a Gualdo Tadino per "La stanza segreta", capolavori di arte contemporanea

    • dal 10 maggio al 27 ottobre 2019
    • Chiesa Monumentale di San Francesco
Torna su
PerugiaToday è in caricamento