Primo Maggio reggae a Perugia, il party lungo un giorno è in diretta sul web: tutti gli ospiti

Redazione

Il Primo Maggio a Perugia è reggae. E la Blaze Up Family porta il party sul web.
Sui canali Facebook The Circle Club / Blaze Up e Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ZionetWeb
e sul sito www.astarbene.com dalle 10:00 alle 17:00 sarà una long run all'insegna della disco live con le seguenti guest star:
10:00 Ras Julio (Iyahbingi Radio Show)
10:20 King Rico
10:40 Zionet Roots&Culture
11:00 Dj Dibba (Do Your Thang/Miscela Rara Family)
11:20 JUNGLE ARMY
11:40 Omar M.C. & Dj Artin
12:00 Pushman Sound - dancehall specialist
12:20 Fido Guido
12:40 Mighi Tsadiq Collection - SouLove rec
13:00 UncleD(Nameless Reggae Sound System/SupahLova)
13:20 ShakManaly Music (Muiravale Freetown)
13:40 Ricky L as Baffopizza as Hear & Now
14:00 Inna Cantina Sound
14:20 Duke CALIGULA SOUND
14:40 RAINA Villada Boot Loop Music
15:00 Treble Lu Professore
15:20 Masta Dread (#FarisanHiFi)
15:40 Lion D
16:00 BomChilom Sound
16:20 Triggafinga Intl Sound
16:40 Sealow (Astarbene - The Reggae Radio Show)
Hosted by:
DJ AFGHAN (SOULOVE REC) & Mr.JOINT Selecta


 

