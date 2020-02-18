Perugia: all'Urban torna Balearico

- Dove
Quando
- Dal 20/02/2020 al 21/02/2020
- 23:00
Prezzo
- Prezzo non disponibile
- Altre Informazioni
Dinner party - Ingresso solo su invito
25+ Adults only - dalle 20 alle 02
Music_Art_Food_Fashion
Smaschera il Balearico che c'è in te.... Giovedì grasso
Dress code: sentitevi liberi, sentitevi Balearici....
Per ottenere l'invito o per maggiori informazioni contattaci al
+39 349 646 0220
➢Music (AZ)
Delicious Black Merend Ass
JWL
Sauro Martinelli
Live Percussion by
Maty Lucano
➢Art
Andrea Adriani feat Stefano Bonacci
➢Food
Balearico Food Lab
➢Fashion
Ambient design by Luca Berioli
Dehors design powered by Casa Look
Novità:
@ The Garage (dalle ore 20:00)
Music by Balearico soundsystem
Bar Premium by Fermento
Mini burger e mini bowl by Postogiusto
Sushi corner by Mercato Vianova
◆ ̀Modalità d'ingresso
20:00 ❯ 22:00 8€ (long drink incluso)
22:00 ❯ 23:00 8€
23:00 ❯ 02:00 12€
Solo su prenotazione
⁃ 15€ a con calice
⁃ 30€ al tavolo
►Infoline +39 349 646 0220
► Infoline food +39 349 393 3048
«Feed your soul. Chill your mind »
