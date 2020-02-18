Sezioni

Eventi

Sezioni
Eventi /

Perugia: all'Urban torna Balearico

Lucia

Dinner party - Ingresso solo su invito
25+ Adults only -  dalle 20 alle 02

Music_Art_Food_Fashion

Smaschera il Balearico che c'è in te.... Giovedì grasso
Dress code: sentitevi liberi, sentitevi Balearici....

Per ottenere l'invito o per maggiori informazioni contattaci al
+39 349 646 0220

➢Music (AZ)
Delicious Black Merend Ass
JWL
Sauro Martinelli

Live Percussion by
Maty Lucano

➢Art
Andrea Adriani  feat Stefano Bonacci

➢Food
Balearico Food Lab

➢Fashion
Ambient design by Luca Berioli
Dehors design powered by Casa Look

Novità:
@ The Garage (dalle ore 20:00)
Music by Balearico soundsystem
Bar Premium  by Fermento
Mini burger e mini bowl  by Postogiusto
Sushi corner by Mercato Vianova

◆ ̀Modalità d'ingresso
20:00 ❯ 22:00 8€ (long drink incluso)
22:00 ❯ 23:00 8€
23:00 ❯ 02:00 12€

Solo su prenotazione
⁃ 15€ a con calice
⁃ 30€ al tavolo

►Infoline +39 349 646 0220
► Infoline food +39 349 393 3048

Follow us on Instagram @balearico_official

«Feed your soul. Chill your mind »

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

A proposito di , potrebbe interessarti

I più visti

  • Vent'anni di Teatro Lyrick e una nuova stagione ricchissima

    • dal 20 ottobre 2019 al 23 maggio 2020
    • Teatro Lyrick

  • Jazz Club Perugia, comincia la lunga (e ghiotta) stagione del jazz

    • dal 8 novembre 2019 al 30 aprile 2020
    • Sina Brufani e Teatro Morlacchi

  • "Un caffè al parco", solidarietà per combattere l'Alzheimer

    • Gratis
    • dal 20 gennaio al 18 giugno 2020
    • Parco della Pescaia

  • Al via la stagione del Piccolo Teatro degli Instabili di Assisi: una dedica ideale a Pier Paolo Pasolini

    • dal 17 novembre 2019 al 2 aprile 2020
    • Piccolo Teatro degli Instabili

    • Potrebbe interessarti

    Torna su
    PerugiaToday è in caricamento