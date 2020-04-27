Blaze Up in streaming web per un 1 Maggio a tutto sound

Non sarà il solito 1 Maggio, all'insegna di musica ovunque e mega concerti, ma la famiglia musicale di BLAZE UP non mancherà all'appuntamento con la festa organizzando un party via streaming sul web.

Infatti sui canali FACEBOOK The Circle CLUB / BLAZE UP, YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/ZionetWeb

e sul sito www.astarbene.com dalle 10:00 alle 17:00 sarà una long run all'insegna della disco live con le seguenti guest star:

10:00 Ras Julio (Iyahbingi Radio Show)

10:20 King Rico

10:40 Zionet Roots&Culture

11:00 Dj Dibba (Do Your Thang/Miscela Rara Family)

11:20 JUNGLE ARMY

11:40 Omar M.C. & Dj Artin

12:00 Pushman Sound - dancehall specialist

12:20 Fido Guido

12:40 Mighi Tsadiq Collection - SouLove rec

13:00 UncleD(Nameless Reggae Sound System/SupahLova)

13:20 ShakManaly Music (Muiravale Freetown)

13:40 Ricky L as Baffopizza as Hear & Now

14:00 Inna Cantina Sound

14:20 Duke CALIGULA SOUND

14:40 RAINA Villada Boot Loop Music

15:00 Treble Lu Professore

15:20 Masta Dread (#FarisanHiFi)

15:40 Lion D

16:00 BomChilom Sound

16:20 Triggafinga Intl Sound

16:40 Sealow (Astarbene - The Reggae Radio Show)

Hosted by:

DJ AFGHAN (SOULOVE REC) & Mr.JOINT Selecta





