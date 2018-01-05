Perugia, Buon Compleanno Bob Marley: festone al 100dieci con Villa Ada Posse e Blaze Up

-
Dove
100dieci
- Indirizzo non disponibile
-
Quando
Dal 03/02/2018 al 03/02/2018
- Orario non disponibile
-
Prezzo
8 euro (drink incluso) entro le 00:00 / 10 euro (drink incluso) dopo
- Altre Informazioni
TUFF DROP present BLAZE UP
real reggae yard in Perujah town
hosted by: Mr.JOINT Selecta & Zionet Roots&Culture
SABATO 3 FEBBRAIO 2018
@100dieci (pg)
BLAZE UP family present:
73° BOB MARLEY CELEBRATION
from Roma
VILLA ADA POSSE LIVE
GINKO & RAINA ft MadHouse Band
pre&after reggae/dancehall by:
Mr.JOINT SELECTA & ZIONET
+special guest I-SHENCE
warm up at 23:00
live start at 00:30
dancehall at 02:00
entry+drink €10
till 00:00 €8
Buon compleanno Robert Nesta Marley!
Il 3 febbraio 2018 Blaze Up torna al 100dieci per festeggiare in anticipo il 73° anniversario del Re della Reggae Music aka Bob Marley.
Sul palco direttamente da Roma la leggendaria Villa Ada (Ginko & Raina), la storia del reggae in Italia, attiva dal lontano 1993 accompagnata dalla MadHouse RiddimBand.
Prima e dopo dancehall a tutto fuoco con il veteran sound perugino I-Shence e le selezioni di Mr.Joint & Zionet aka ZioClo & SupahMan.
Music is the message,
message is in the music.
All tribes are welcome,
ONLY GOOD VIBES
Spread the message Perujah massive
BLAZE UP THE FYAH!