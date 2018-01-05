Sezioni

Perugia, Buon Compleanno Bob Marley: festone al 100dieci con Villa Ada Posse e Blaze Up

  Dove
    100dieci
    Indirizzo non disponibile
  Quando
    Dal 03/02/2018 al 03/02/2018
    Orario non disponibile
  Prezzo
    8 euro (drink incluso) entro le 00:00 / 10 euro (drink incluso) dopo
  Altre Informazioni
Redazione

TUFF DROP present BLAZE UP
real reggae yard in Perujah town
hosted by: Mr.JOINT Selecta & Zionet Roots&Culture

SABATO 3 FEBBRAIO 2018
@100dieci (pg)
BLAZE UP family present:
73° BOB MARLEY CELEBRATION 

from Roma 
VILLA ADA POSSE LIVE 
GINKO & RAINA ft MadHouse Band

pre&after reggae/dancehall by:
Mr.JOINT SELECTA & ZIONET
+special guest I-SHENCE

warm up at 23:00
live start at 00:30
dancehall at 02:00
entry+drink €10
till 00:00 €8


Buon compleanno Robert Nesta Marley!
Il 3 febbraio 2018 Blaze Up torna al 100dieci per festeggiare in anticipo il 73° anniversario del Re della Reggae Music aka Bob Marley.
Sul palco direttamente da Roma la leggendaria Villa Ada (Ginko & Raina), la storia del reggae in Italia, attiva dal lontano 1993 accompagnata dalla MadHouse RiddimBand. 
Prima e dopo dancehall a tutto fuoco con il veteran sound perugino I-Shence e le selezioni di Mr.Joint & Zionet aka ZioClo & SupahMan. 

Music is the message,
message is in the music.

All tribes are welcome, 
ONLY GOOD VIBES 
Spread the message Perujah massive
BLAZE UP THE FYAH!



